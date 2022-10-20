Porzingis (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Bulls, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Porzingis rolled his left ankle prior to Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, but he still posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. It seems likely that he'll be able to play through the issue once again Friday and should be able to handle a fairly significant workload if he's active.