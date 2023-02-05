Porzingis accumulated 38 points (11-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 33 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 125-123 loss to the Nets.

The Wizards got off to a dominant start and led by 20 points before crumbling in the second half. Still, Porzingis notched an excellent fantasy line in a game where Bradley Beal (foot) didn't feature and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) departed early in the first half. Porzingis has reached the 30-point mark in three of his last six outings and is averaging 23.6 points per game since the start of January. The veteran could be handed a bigger role on offense if Kuzma and Beal do not play Monday against the Cavaliers.