Porzingis produced 28 points (8-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to Chicago.

Porzingis had a more prominent role on offense with Bradley Beal (hamstring) sidelined, and the big man has now scored at least 20 points in six straight appearances, including a season-best 41-point outing and four games in which he cleared the 25-point mark. The big man is enjoying a solid season and is averaging 22.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.