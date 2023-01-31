Porzingis recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 127-106 win over the Spurs.

Porzingis turned in an impressive final line, as he knocked down 53.8 percent of his attempts from the field while falling one rebound shy of a double-double. He also dished out a season-high seven assists while tying his best mark of the year with five blocks.