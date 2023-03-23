Porzingis logged 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to Denver.

Porzingis made his first six shots of the game, as he scored 13 of the Wizards' first 16 points. He ran into some foul trouble in the first half that limited his minutes and a potential monster game. The rest of his game was disappointing for fantasy managers. Porzingis snapped a streak of five straight games with multiple blocked shots and posted his lowest rebound total since Dec. 12.