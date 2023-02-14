Porzingis finished with 34 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Warriors.

Porzingis stayed hot Monday with his fourth 30-plus-point outing over his last six games. During that stretch, he's averaging 29.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 59.6 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from deep (6.2 attempts per game). After a slow start to the season, the sharpshooting big man has picked up his production of late and is currently on pace for career highs in a number of categories.