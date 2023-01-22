Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic that Porzingis will have his sprained left ankle re-evaluated Sunday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. "I don't think it's too bad, but fingers crossed," Unseld said of Porzingis' injury.

After sustaining the injury in the third quarter of Saturday's contest, Porzingis didn't return to the game and finished the night with 17 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds and one block in 23 minutes. Though Unseld's comments imply hope that Porzingis won't be in store for a long-term absence, the upcoming evaluation will shed light on a potential timeline for the 27-year-old's recovery. If Porzingis is forced to miss the Wizards' next game Tuesday in Dallas, Unseld could turn to a combination of Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson to absorb the big man's minutes.