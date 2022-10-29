Porzingis logged 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Pacers.
Porzingis has now scored at least 20 points in each of his last two contests, and the big man is getting increasingly comfortable in the offensive scheme while sharing touches with both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. Through five games, Porzingis is averaging 17.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.
