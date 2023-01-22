Porzingis (undisclosed) is headed to the locker room during the second half of Saturday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis was spotted limping and went straight to the locker room with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter. Rui Hachimura should be in line for more minutes if Porzingis can't return.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Records 15th double-double•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Big day against Warriors•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Subpar effort in return•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Receives green light•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't suit up against Chicago•