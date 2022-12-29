Porzingis posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 victory over the Suns.

The Wizards were without Bradley (hamstring), but Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma each scored 22 points to help keep the team afloat. Porzingis has been in and out of the lineup himself recently due to an illness and some minor back trouble, but he's been plenty productive when he's been on the court, scoring at least 20 points in 12 of his last 14 games and averaging 24.1 points, 9.3 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals and 1.4 threes over that stretch.