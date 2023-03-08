Porzingis fouled out of Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Pistons after recording 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes.

The veteran forward missed a couple games in late February due to a knee injury, but otherwise Porzingis has been a rock for the Wizards lately, He's scored more than 20 points in five straight contests and 10 of 13 since the beginning of last month, averaging 25.8 points, 8.1 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 blocks over that stretch while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor, 46.6 percent from beyond the arc and 91.9 percent from the free-throw line.