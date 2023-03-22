Porzingis racked up 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to the Magic.

After sitting out Saturday's contest due to illness, Porzingis looked pretty healthy Tuesday as he led the Wizards in scoring. He also snapped out of a brief shooting funk that had seen him go just 1-for-14 from three-point range over his prior three games. Through 10 games in March, the 27-year-old big is averaging 23.7 points, 7.8 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.