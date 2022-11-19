Porzingis chipped in 20 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over Miami.
Porzingis turned in another strong scoring night and secured a season-best 17 rebounds on the way to victory. He's had a dominant month of November for the Wizards to this point, averaging 22.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks in eight contests.
