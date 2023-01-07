Porzingis racked up 14 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and 10 rebounds over 25 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder.

Porzingis has been prone to some off nights shooting this season, and Friday was one of them. He made just three of his eleven attempts. He did sink eight of 10 free throws, getting him to 14 points to go along with 10 boards, helping him secure his first double-double of 2023.