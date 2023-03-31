Porzingis is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a non-COVID illness, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Porzingis was a late addition to the injury report, which is never a good sign. If he joins Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) on the sidelines, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Monte Morris and Johnny Davis would be the most likely candidates for increased usage.