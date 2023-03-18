Porzingis has been added to the injury report questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness.

Porzingis was a mid-day addition to the injury report with an illness, a downgrade that does not bode well for his availability Saturday. If he were to miss, Deni Avdija, Anthony Gill and Corey Kispert would be likely candidates for expanded roles. Fantasy managers should monitor Porzingis' status ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff.