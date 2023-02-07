Porzingis logged a team-high 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Monday's 114-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

The short-handed Wizards were missing Bradley Beal (foot) and were simply overmatched in this one, as every Cleveland starter had scored in double digits by halftime en route to a 20-point lead for the visitors. Porzingis has missed a handful of games himself in the last month but has been productive when on the court, scoring in double digits in 15 straight games dating back to late December and averaging 23.6 points, 7.9 boards, 2.3 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks over that stretch.