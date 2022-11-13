Porzingis recorded 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 win over Utah.

Porzingis was highly efficient in the second half, hitting 7-of-9 field goal attempts for 16 points, with ten of them coming in the fourth quarter as the Wizards cruised to their third consecutive win. The Washington center led the game in both points and rebounds, with eight of his 10 boards coming in the second half. Porzingis has now recorded five double-doubles on the season while it was his third time reaching the 30-point mark.