Porzingis finished Tuesday's 116-111 victory over Philadelphia with 24 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes.

Porzingis contributed all across the board in Tuesday's win. The Latvian center had been struggling with efficiency the past few games, but his 24 points on 15 shots was certainly an improvement. This also marked the third straight game he's recorded double-digit rebounds along with at least one block and one steal.