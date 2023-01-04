Porzingis finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Bucks.

Porzingis put together a strong shooting performance and fell just one rebound shy of a double-double. He's now scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven contests, and he's swatted away a shot in each of these appearances.