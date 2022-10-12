Porzingis (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice session, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Porzingis sustained an ankle injury during Monday's preseason game against Charlotte and was unable to practice Tuesday, but he was back in action a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, but his presence at practice Wednesday bodes well for his status for the Wizards' regular-season opener against the Pacers on Oct. 19.