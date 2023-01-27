Porzingis (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Porzingis suffered a left ankle sprain Monday and was initially considered week-to-week, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN relayed that the sharpshooting big man could return to the Wizards' lineup within two weeks. Porzingis remains unlikely to play anytime soon, but the fact that he wasn't immediately ruled out for Saturday's contest is a step in the right direction. Following Saturday's matchup in New Orleans, Washington will begin a four-game week Monday in San Antonio.