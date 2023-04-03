Porzingis (illness) will not play Tuesday against Milwaukee.
This will be the third straight absence for Porzingis, who was held out of both of Washington's games over the weekend due to an illness. With the Wizards eliminated from playoff contention, it's possible the team plays it safe and holds Porzingis out of multiple games this week. Keep an eye on the big man's status for Wednesday's game at Atlanta.
