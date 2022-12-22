Porzingis (illness) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Porzingis will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. His next opportunity to play is Friday's matchup with Sacramento if he can't suit up against Utah.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Deemed questionable Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Misses shootaround•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Stuffs box score Sunday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Returns with four steals Saturday•