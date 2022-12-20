Porzingis didn't participate in Tuesday's shootaround because he wasn't feeling well, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
The specifics on the situation remain unclear, but it appears like Porzingis may be in danger of missing Tuesday's contest against the Suns. However, the Wizards' next injury report should provide some clarity on the big man's availability.
