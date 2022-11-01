Porzingis closed with 32 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

Porzingis had one of his best performances of the season, as he reached the 30-point plateau for the first time while also putting up at least 20 points for the third time over his last four contests. The big man is averaging 22.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest over that four-game span.