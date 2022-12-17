Porzingis (back) won't face any restrictions in his return to action Saturday versus the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis only missed one game due to the back issue, so conditioning certainly shouldn't be an issue for him. It appears the medical staff isn't concerned about the back either, so Porzingis should be free to log his usual workload.
