Porzingis (knee) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against Toronto.

Porzingis was initially considered questionable for Thursday's matchup, but he went through an on-court workout Wednesday and has been cleared to return following his two-game absence. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last five appearances and has averaged 23.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 33.0 minutes per game during that time.