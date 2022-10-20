Porzingis scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's victory over the Pacers.

Porzingis didn't have a great night of shooting the ball, going just 3-of-9 from the field in the first half and 4-of-6 at the free-throw line. He only knocked down two shots in the second half before eventually leaving the game following his second offensive foul in the fourth quarter. The Wizards center did come up big on the defensive end, however, grabbing seven rebounds in the second half to help Washington secure the win.