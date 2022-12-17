Porzingis (back) is no longer on the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
The Wizards may have their superstar duo back Saturday, with Porzingis slated to play and Bradley Beal (hamstring) logging a full practice Friday. Porzingis' return will likely send Taj Gibson back to the bench after he received a spot start on Wednesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Should play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't return Monday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Stellar showing on boards•