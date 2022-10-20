Porzingis (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Bulls.
Porzingis posted a double-double in the opener despite rolling his ankle in the contest, racking up 15 points and 10 boards. Porzingis' exclusion from the injury report seemingly indicates he will indeed give it a go, and the big man should claim his usual spot in the starting lineup.
