Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami.
Porzingis continues to deal with an illness and will be sidelined for a fifth consecutive game. Anthony Gill and Xavier Cooks will likely continue to see increased run Friday, while Porzingis' final chance to return this year will be Sunday against the Rockets.
