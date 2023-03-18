Porzingis (illness) is out Saturday against the Kings, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
After initially being deemed questionable as a late addition to the injury report, Porzingis will ultimately be sidelined -- his first absence since Feb. 28. In Porzingis' place, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill should see expanded roles.
