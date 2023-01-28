Porzingis (ankle) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
Porzingis will sit out a third straight game due to a sprained left ankle, though it was encouraging that he was initially listed as doubtful rather than out. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Spurs.
