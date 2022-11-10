Porzingis (groin) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Porzingis will miss his first game of the season Thursday. He's generally played well but has slowed a bit lately, shooting just 34.2 percent from the field over the past three games. Regardless, in his absence, more minutes should be available for Daniel Gafford and Rui Hachimura -- the two players who have seen the most total run with Porzingis off the floor. Notably, Will Barton also gets a 12 percent bump in usage rate with Porzingis off the court.