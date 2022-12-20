Porzingis (illness) is out Tuesday against the Suns, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis didn't feel well Tuesday morning, and things only deteriorated from there. In what will be just Porzingis' third absence of the season, more minutes should be available at center for Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Misses shootaround•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Stuffs box score Sunday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Returns with four steals Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: No restrictions Saturday•