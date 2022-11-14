Porzingis posted 25 points (7-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-92 victory over the Grizzlies.

Porzingis came through with yet another strong scoring performance, leading the Wizards with 25 points while also swatting away a pair of shots for the second night in a row. He continues to make fantasy managers happy with his value across the board through the first month of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's been contributing in every key category while also shooting the ball well from the field (45.2 percent) and beyond the arc (38.7 percent).