Porzingis posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Monday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Porzingis bounced back after a subpar shooting performance the previous game. His 23 points and 10 boards both led the team on Monday, and it marked his second consecutive double-double. However, it was also his second straight game without any defensive stats to help boost his overall value. Since the start of January (four games), the Latvian center has seen a slight drop in just about every single category.