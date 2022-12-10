Porzingis totaled 29 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Pacers.

Porzingis made all nine of his shot attempts in the first half, scoring 20 points. He took just four shots after halftime but added eight rebounds. Over the last seven games, he's scored at least 20 points in each contest and is averaging 27.7 points while making 55.4 percent of his shots during that stretch.