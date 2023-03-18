Porzingis posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was just another day in the office for Porzingis, but his strong play wasn't enough to prevent the Wizards from losing their fourth game out of their last five. Porzingis has been on fire for his fantasy managers at the ideal time, as he's been a top-15 player in 9-category leagues over his last nine games with 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.