Porzingis finished with 23 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's 136-124 victory over the Spurs.

Despite no extensive garbage time and Porzingis committing zero fouls, the big man was still limited to 28 minutes. However, he came through with an excellent line. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the Wizards and Porzingis down the stretch. They could easily fall out of the Play-In race entirely, and Porzingis got pulled early during Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets after a few quick fouls and saw just 22 minutes. Bradley Beal is dealing with a knee sprain and is day-to-day, so the team's fate is trending in the wrong direction. It's encouraging Porzingis has been so aggressive in limited minutes, though.