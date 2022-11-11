Porzingis (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Porzingis sat out during Thursday's win over the Mavericks due to a groin strain, but it's a minor issue, and he should be back Saturday. Assuming he's back, fewer minutes will be available for Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford and maybe even Kyle Kuzma.
