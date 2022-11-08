Porzingis posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 win over Charlotte.

The 27-year-old set a new season high in assists while scoring in double digits for the 11th straight game to begin the year. Porzingis has provided his usual numbers in his first full campaign with the Wizards, averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.3 blocks so far.