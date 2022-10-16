Porzingis (ankle) was a full participant in Sunday's practice session, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Porzingis was held out of Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks due to the minor left ankle sprain, but his absence looks like it was mostly for precautionary purposes. Now that he's back practicing in full three days ahead of Wednesday's opener in Indiana, Porzingis looks as though he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season. n his 17 appearances with the Wizards last season after coming over from the Mavericks at the trade deadline, Porzingis averaged 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest.