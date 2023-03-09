Porzingis ended Wednesday's 122-120 loss to Atlanta with 43 points (17-22 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes.

The 43 points represented a new season and career high for Porzingis, who was remarkably efficient from both the field and three-point range on the night. He's been excellent in his first five games of March after missing two games with a knee injury to close out February. Porzingis is averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 steals in 36.4 minutes while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line thus far this month.