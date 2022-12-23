Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Porzingis has missed the last two games due to an illness, but he'll be in the mix to return for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. If he's held out again, he'll have several days to recover before Washington's next game against Philadelphia on Tuesday.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Deemed questionable Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Misses shootaround•