Porzingis (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Porzingis was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to his right rib contusion, but he'll be in the mix to return two days later. If he's sidelined once again, Deni Avdija and Anthony Gill would likely continue to see increased run for Washington.
