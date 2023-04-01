Porzingis (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis is coming off a one-game absence due to a non-Covid related illness. He was a partial participant at Saturday's practice, so he is seemingly trending in the right direction. Still, his final status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Some combination of Deni Avdija, Taj Gibson and Anthony Gill would presumably be in line for extra minutes if he is ultimately ruled out again.
