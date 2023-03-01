Porzingis (knee) is considered questionable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors, Hoop District reports.
Porzingis will reportedly go through an on-court workout Wednesday, at which point the team may know more about the star forward's status. If he's forced to miss another contest, Daniel Gafford, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert are all candidates to receive additional minutes.
