Porzingis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a left groin strain.

Porzingis wasn't on the Wizards' initial injury report for Thursday's matchup, but he's dealing with a groin issue that jeopardizes his status for the game. If he's unavailable, Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson (neck) are candidates to see increased run in the frontcourt. Rui Hachimura could also step into a bigger role.