Porzingis is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a left groin strain.
Porzingis wasn't on the Wizards' initial injury report for Thursday's matchup, but he's dealing with a groin issue that jeopardizes his status for the game. If he's unavailable, Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson (neck) are candidates to see increased run in the frontcourt. Rui Hachimura could also step into a bigger role.
More News
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Productive in Monday's win•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Another strong performance in win•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Monster game in loss•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Reaches new season high in boards•
-
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes for 22 points in loss•